Man due in court in connection with woman’s death in Portlaoise

Gardaí on Church Street, Portlaoise where they are investigating a fatal assault on a woman in her 50s. Photograph: Collins

A man in his 70s has been charged in relation to a fatal assault on a woman in Portlaoise, Co Laois over the weekend.

The man is due to appear before Portlaoise District Court at 10.30am.

Gardaí said the incident happened at a residential address on Church Street, Portlaoise, at about 12.30pm on Sunday.

When the emergency services arrived at the house, in the centre of town, the woman, who was in her 50s, was dead inside the property.

The man in his 70s was arrested at the scene and was charged by gardaí on Tuesday.