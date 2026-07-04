Crime & Law

Police appeal after man shouts ‘racial slurs’ in Belfast restaurant

The man is alleged to have begun banging on doors and shouting racial abuse

Police said the man went in to a restaurant in the University Street area in the south of the city on Friday
Police said the man went in to a restaurant in the University Street area in the south of the city on Friday
Sat Jul 04 2026 - 17:371 MIN READ

Police are appealing for information after a man entered a restaurant in Belfast and shouted “racial slurs”.

The man went in to a restaurant in the University Street area in the south of the city on Friday.

He is then reported to have begun banging on doors and shouting racial abuse.

PSNI Belfast City Chief Inspector Kelly Gibson said: “He then grabbed a fire extinguisher and took it outside the restaurant where he discharged it in the direction of outside diners, before leaving in the direction of Dudley Street while shouting further racial slurs.”

Police inquiries to identify the man are ongoing and anyone with information or footage is urged to contact the PSNI. - PA

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