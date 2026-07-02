Jeffrey Donaldson’s victims finding ‘media frenzy’ since verdict difficult, PSNI chief says

Jeffrey Donaldson was convicted of 18 sexual offences, including one count of rape, against two women when they were children. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Content posted on social media in relation to the sexual offences trial of former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson is being investigated by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), Chief Constable Jon Boutcher has said.

Donaldson (63) was last week convicted of 18 sexual offences, including one count of rape, against two women when they were children. He was remanded in custody and is to be sentenced in September.

Boutcher told a meeting of the Northern Ireland Policing Board that the victims in the case were finding the post-trial “media frenzy” difficult to handle and he warned against wild speculation and irresponsible commentary while the legal process remained live.

“It’s important that public commentary and journalism concerning allegations of rape and serious sexual offending recognise the integrity of the criminal justice process, particularly when proceedings have not concluded, and the possibility of appeal remains,” he said.

“I, of course, understand the public interest, but the commentary has been utterly irresponsible.”

Media reports published since the former MP’s conviction have raised questions about how much was known about Donaldson’s wider conduct in the period before his 2024 arrest over the sex abuse allegations.

[ How Jeffrey Donaldson weaponised his faith to cover up sexual abuseOpens in new window ]

Boutcher said the first allegations against Donaldson were made to the PSNI in March 2024 and he was arrested three weeks later.

The chief constable paid tribute to the “courage and selflessness” of the victims in the case, saying they were “remarkable and special people and an example to us all”.

“The victims are finding the current media frenzy and wild speculation incredibly difficult to handle,” he said.

“I am aware that journalists have tried to reach out to the victims. That must stop. They do not wish to speak to the media, and everyone must respect the authority of the ongoing court process.”

He said lifelong anonymity is given to complainants in sexual offence cases and “great attention must be taken” to make sure this was not undermined and that victims were not discouraged from coming forward.

“I remind everyone that publicly identifying a victim of a sexual offence is, of itself, a criminal offence,” Boutcher said. “We are actively investigating social media posts in connection with this trial.”

Asked for clarification from Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey, he said it would be “inappropriate” to answer questions about close protection.

He said claims of blackmail by the UK government and surveillance of Donaldson were “unfounded” and “did not happen”.

“To those who make such claims on the back of the courage of two incredibly brave victims, I ask that you act responsibly and stop such wild speculation.”

He later added: “There was no surveillance on him and there was no blackmail against him by the government. That’s as far as I’m going to go today ... I’m not going to add to this wild speculation and ridiculous commentary on this.”

Speaking in Hillsborough, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said she believed the full facts of the Donaldson case were “still emerging”.

“I’m not convinced that all of the facts, all of the information has as of yet had a public airing,” she said.

“In the political field, I think the DUP have to give a very clear account of themselves.”

McDonald said “our first thoughts” have to remain with the victims and that it was very difficult for people to step forward and to tell such stories.

“They have at least now the comfort of knowing that they were heard, they were believed, and that justice has been done and has been seen to be done,” she said. – PA