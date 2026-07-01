Crime & Law

Man (20s) arrested for questioning about knife attack on woman foiled by bystanders in Cork city

Woman narrowly avoided serious injury after three men came to her aid during incident on Tuesday evening

An Garda Síochána in Cork are investigating the stabbing of a woman on Tuesday evening
An Garda Síochána in Cork are investigating the stabbing of a woman on Tuesday evening
Barry Roche
Wed Jul 01 2026 - 06:522 MIN READ

Gardaí were on Tuesday night continuing to question a man about a knife attack, where a woman narrowly avoided serious injury after three men came to her rescue and disarmed her attacker.

The incident happened on Churchyard Lane in Ballinlough on Cork city’s southside at around 7pm, when a woman in her 20s was attacked by a man known to her, also in his 20s.

The man had waited in a jeep for the woman to return home before he jumped from the vehicle and began attacking her with a knife, stabbing her twice in the arm as she protected herself.

Three local men saw the attack and went to the woman’s aid. They managed to disarm the attacker and detained him until gardaí arrived and arrested the assailant.

READ MORE

Garda allegedly raped wife and subjected daughters to child cruelty, court hears

Accountancy firm claims it forgot about bookkeeper of 45 years after merger

Dangerously high temperatures forecast to return to western Europe next week

WhatsApp is changing. Here is everything you need to know

The man was taken to Togher Garda station where he was held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows gardaí hold suspects for up to 24 hours for questioning.

The woman was treated at the scene by paramedics from the National Ambulance Service before being taken to Cork University Hospital where she was further treated for her injuries.

It is understood that the woman was later discharged from hospital late on Tuesday night.

Gardaí are set to take a formal statement later on Wednesday from the woman.

“This woman was very lucky that three men happened upon the attack and came to her rescue – otherwise, I dread to think what might have happened,” a garda source said.

Gardaí cordoned off the area and garda technical experts began an examination of the scene on Tuesday night, including seeking local CCTV footage.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Barry Roche

Barry Roche

Barry Roche is Southern Correspondent of The Irish Times