Man (20s) arrested for questioning about knife attack on woman foiled by bystanders in Cork city

An Garda Síochána in Cork are investigating the stabbing of a woman on Tuesday evening

Gardaí were on Tuesday night continuing to question a man about a knife attack, where a woman narrowly avoided serious injury after three men came to her rescue and disarmed her attacker.

The incident happened on Churchyard Lane in Ballinlough on Cork city’s southside at around 7pm, when a woman in her 20s was attacked by a man known to her, also in his 20s.

The man had waited in a jeep for the woman to return home before he jumped from the vehicle and began attacking her with a knife, stabbing her twice in the arm as she protected herself.

Three local men saw the attack and went to the woman’s aid. They managed to disarm the attacker and detained him until gardaí arrived and arrested the assailant.

The man was taken to Togher Garda station where he was held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows gardaí hold suspects for up to 24 hours for questioning.

The woman was treated at the scene by paramedics from the National Ambulance Service before being taken to Cork University Hospital where she was further treated for her injuries.

It is understood that the woman was later discharged from hospital late on Tuesday night.

Gardaí are set to take a formal statement later on Wednesday from the woman.

“This woman was very lucky that three men happened upon the attack and came to her rescue – otherwise, I dread to think what might have happened,” a garda source said.

Gardaí cordoned off the area and garda technical experts began an examination of the scene on Tuesday night, including seeking local CCTV footage.