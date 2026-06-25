‘We all struggled’: Bill Kenneally abuse survivor calls for speedier commissions of investigation

Colin Power, one of Bill Kenneally's victims, speaking outside Leinster House in Dublin earlier this month after the convicted paedophile died. Photograph: Bairbre Holmes/PA Wire

A survivor of serial sex abuser Bill Kenneally has urged the Government to look at ways of speeding up commissions of investigation so that the truth does not take years to emerge.

Colin Power, who together with some of his fellow survivors are due to meet Taoiseach Michéal Martin on Thursday morning, welcomed the commission of investigation chaired by Judge Michael White as it vindicated all those abused by Kenneally.

It has emerged that the Commission cost almost €5 million, according to the Department of Justice.

The commission, which ran from November 1028 until May 2024 and heard evidence from approximately 90 witnesses, cost a total of €4.9 million, according to a FOI reply to WLR Deise Today host, Damien Tiernan.

But Power said that he and others had spent more than two years lobbying for a commission of investigation after Keneally was convicted in 2016 of sexually assaulting them. It then took eight and a half years for the commission to hold hearings and produce a final report.

“I’m glad that we were vindicated, but I do have concerns that commissions of investigation like the one into our case took eight and a half years.

Power said there were times when he struggled hugely between the commencement of the commission of investigation in 2018 and the publication of its report earlier this month, but it was the support of his family and his fellow survivors that helped him get through it.

[ Bill Kenneally’s death ‘a strange release’, abuse survivor saysOpens in new window ]

“We all struggled and we were all very lucky to have strong wives – it might seem a contradiction too, but that fact that there were so many of us was also a huge help because I doubt if anyone could go through all that individually – the fact that we were a collective was a huge help.

“There were days when I couldn’t face that stuff we were supposed to be doing in relation to the commission, but there was always someone – Jason [Clancy], Barry [Murphy], Paul [Walsh], or Kevin [Keating], or someone who would pick up the slack when I couldn’t face it, and vice versa.

“But there are people who don’t have that sort of collective support, and I firmly believe that they probably wouldn’t be able to face that kind of journey if they were facing it on their own.”

Power’s comments about the importance of the survivors offering each other support was echoed by survivor Kevin Keating, who said their unity and determination was critical to their ability to see the commission of investigation through to its conclusion.

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“We lost a couple of years at the start, but I’m okay with the long process with Judge White because he treated us as people who had been abused and was empathetic, and his report was thorough with no detail left out, and he wrote it as if a layman was reading it.

“But going through the commission was tough.”

Power said he hopes to raise his views with various politicians once he and his fellow survivors receive a State apology for the failings by various State agencies to protect them from Kenneally, who died last week.