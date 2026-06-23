Man (33) accused of murdering elderly widow in Waterford to seek bail in High Court

Finnegan Yowell, of the Old Schoolhouse, Tinnock, Co Waterford, made his second appearance in court on a charge that he murdered Noreen Daly (above) at Ardsallagh, Co Waterford, on June 14th. Photograph: Provision

A 33-year-old man charged with the murder of an elderly widow found stabbed to death at her home in Co Waterford is to go to the High Court to seek bail, a court was told today.

Finnegan Yowell, of the Old Schoolhouse, Tinnock, Co Waterford, made his second appearance in court on Tuesday on a charge that he murdered Noreen Daly (81) at Ardsallagh, Co Waterford, on June 14th.

Yowell appeared by video-link at Clonmel District Court, where court presenter, Sgt Tom O’Brien, sought a two-week remand in custody for the accused to appear again by video-link on July 7th, for instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

O’Brien noted that bail was not available at district court level on a murder charge. Clonmel solicitor Aidan Leahy, deputising for Waterford solicitor Ken Cunningham, indicated that Yowell’s solicitor would make a bail application in the High Court for his client.

Judge John O’Leary explained to Yowell that his solicitor would make that application, and asked him was there anything he wished to say. Yowell replied, “No, that’s perfectly fine, judge” before he was remanded to July 7th.

A native of Ballygarvan, Co Cork, Daly had moved from Monkstown in Co Dublin to Ardsallagh on the banks of the Blackwater, 2km upstream of Youghal Bridge, with her husband Michael, where they had a holiday home. Daly lived there on her own following her husband’s death in 2023.

A former principal of the College of Art and Design in Dún Laoghaire, she was described by her niece Theresa Walsh at her funeral Mass on Sunday as “a force of nature with a zest for life”, whose passion for education had helped countless students to reach their potential.