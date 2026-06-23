Gardaí hunt for two men after officer injured by stolen car in Cork city

A female garda was injured during the incident in Co Cork. Photograph: Frank Miller

Gardaí in Cork are searching for two men who stole a car and then rammed two Garda cars, leaving one officer requiring hospital treatment.

Four men stole a Volvo in Ballinlough on Cork’s southside on Sunday night. It was spotted by gardaí outside the Monkey Maze children’s play centre in Glanmire at about 2.30pm on Monday.

Two officers in an unmarked Garda car pulled up beside the stolen car, blocking it in. When they got out of the car, the driver of the Volvo accelerated and struck the Garda car.

A female garda was injured during the incident.

She was later taken to Cork University Hospital where she was treated for minor injuries and discharged.

Two passengers who fled the Volvo were arrested at the scene before it was driven off at speed.

The stolen car hit a van before heading in the direction of the Glanmire church.

It rammed a marked Garda patrol car that had been parked on Church Hill in Glanmire.

The two occupants of the stolen car then fled the scene on foot.

A major search operation is underway for the two men.

The two men arrested at Monkey Maze were taken to Mayfield Garda station where they were detained for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

They are due to appear at Cork District Court on Tuesday.

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