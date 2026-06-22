Teen (16) denied he left home on night Cork postman Barry Daly was killed, trial hears

Barry Daly, a father of five, died outside his home in Doneraile in north Cork in the early hours of October 12th, 2025

A 16-year-old accused of the murder of a man (44) denied to gardaí that he ever left his home on the night of the killing and insisted he was not the person captured on CCTV with his co-accused near the scene of the assault.

The accused, who cannot be named because he is a juvenile, was interviewed by gardaí and questioned about the killing of postman Barry Daly, a father of five, who died outside his home in Doneraile in north Cork in the early hours of October 12th, 2025.

At the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork on Monday, the jury of five men and seven women heard memos of interviews between the juvenile and Det Garda Hugh Byrne, Det Garda David Forsythe and Det Garda John O’Donovan following his arrest on October 14th, 2025, for questioning about the killing.

Gardaí showed the juvenile footage taken around Doneraile village in the early hours of October 12th but the youth denied he ever left home that night. He said he was not the person with his co-accused Alex Deady (21) and a 17-year-old-juvenile.

“That is not me, there is no proof that is me,” said the juvenile after gardaí showed him footage of three youths in Doneraile village just before and after the fatal assault of Daly where he identified one of the youths as Alex Deady whom he described as “mad”.

Deady of Glenview, Convent Road, Doneraile, and the two teenagers, who cannot be named because they are juveniles, have all pleaded not guilty to the murder of Barry Daly at Rockview Terrace, Doneraile on October 12th, 2025. Deady and the older teenager have pleaded guilty to his manslaughter.

The boy told gardaí during an interview that he did not hit Daly with a golf club, did not assault Daly, and did not see anyone else assault him. He also told gardaí they would not find his DNA on a broken golf club discarded by one of the suspects after the assault.

He was also played an excerpt of CCTV footage where a man identified by gardaí as Deady is heard telling the third youth that “you are family, you are blood” before using the juvenile’s name. However, the juvenile said he never heard his name being used on the footage.

The juvenile told gardaí he heard “the devastating news” that Daly had died “the next day on the news”.He insisted he “did not leave home” on the night of October 11th/12th. Byrne asked him was he absolutely sure about that and he replied: “Yeah.”

The trial previously heard memos of Garda interviews with the 17-year-old juvenile, who denied evidence from Daly’s partner, Katie O’Reilly, that she heard someone shout outside their house, “I’m going to kill you” shortly before Daly was fatally assaulted.

“Those words were not said,” said the older juvenile, who also rejected evidence from O’Reilly that she heard a bang similar to someone getting a whack of something. He also denied evidence of witness John Glassett that he heard someone shout: “I told him I will f**king kill him.”

Asked by gardaí if everything went according to plan when they called to Daly’s house, the older juvenile replied: “We were going up expecting a fight to be honest – no intention to kill … there was no plan, there was nothing planned – I didn’t hit him.”

Defence counsel for the 17-year-old, Alice Fawsitt, said the evidence was that her client had told gardaí that he had gone home and got golf clubs but notwithstanding the fact that her client had a golf club in his hand, he had used his head to headbutt another man earlier.

She said her client’s evidence in effect was that “I went and got golf clubs - I went with [Deady] to the house. Barry Daly came out from behind a pillar, he swung at me, I ducked, Alex hit him.”

The case continues before the jury and Judge Siobhan Lankford.