Garda treated in hospital after patrol vehicle rammed by stolen car in Co Cork

A Garda was taken to hospital after a patrol vehicle was rammed in Co Cork

A member of An Garda Síochána required hospital treatment following the ramming of a patrol vehicle by occupants of a stolen car in Cork on Monday afternoon.

The garda was injured in the course of the vehicle being rammed. She was removed from the scene and treated for non-life threatening injuries at Cork University Hospital. No other injuries were sustained by Garda members during the incident.

The occupants of the stolen car fled on foot, but in a follow-up search of the scene, two adult men were arrested. They are currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in the Southern Region.

Gardaí had been responding to reports of a stolen vehicle in the Glanmire industrial estate at approximately 2.20pm. They are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the incident to contact them.

Anyone who was in the industrial estate between 1.30pm and 3pm on Monday and who may have camera footage (including mobile phone and dash-cam) is asked to contact investigating gardaí by phoning the Gurranabraher Garda Station, the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.