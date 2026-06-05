Man allegedly part of ‘14-man pack’ that chased Qayyum Balogun charged with assaults, violent disorder

Joshua Brodericks (25) has been charged with counts of assault causing harm and violent disorder

A man who was allegedly part of a ‘14-man pack’ that chased Qayyum Balogun has appeared in court on charges of assault causing harm and violent disorder in connection with the investigation into the student’s death in Dublin city centre early on Monday morning.

Joshua Brodericks (25), with an address at Gleann Dara in Rahoon, Co Galway, faces four charges in relation to the incident. He is not being charged with any offences specifically against Balogun.

It is alleged that Brodericks, in the morning of June 1st, on Grafton Street, assaulted a man named Oreoluwa Amosu. He was also charged with assault causing harm to a woman named Chloe Scannell on the same street, whom he allegedly punched in the face, knocking her to the ground.

Brodericks also faces two counts of violent disorder. The court heard that Brodericks committed violent disorder on Clarendon Street and on Grafton Street alongside unnamed individuals.

It is alleged that Brodericks and two other unknown people “used or threatened to use unlawful violence” in a manner that led the victim to fear for their lives in two incidents, first on Clarendon Street and then on Grafton Street.

Qayyum Balogun

The 25-year-old appeared in court wearing a black sweatshirt and black trousers in front of Judge Peter White at the Central Criminal Courts of Justice.

The arresting garda, Will McCarthy of Pearse Street Garda station, told the court he arrested the accused on Thursday evening at 6.27pm.

While a bail application was made, it was contested by An Garda Síochána in the “strongest possible terms”.

Judge White said the charges are “serious offences” and relate to an incident that lead to a man’s death, but noted that the charges do not relate directly to Balogun or his death.

“The accused is not charged with any offences specifically against Mr Balogun and I think that is important to note,” the judge said.

While he recognised that there were some “valid concerns” under O’Callaghan rules, the judge approved bail under strict conditions.