Woman (20s) critically injured following serious assault in Tipperary

Gardaí seek witnesses following assault on R494 near Birdhill in Co Tipperary. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A woman (20s) is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious assault in Tipperary.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses following the incident which happened just before 5.30pm on Saturday at the R494 road, Birdhill, Co Tipperary.

The woman in her 20s, and originally from Limerick, was found with critical head injuries at the side of the road.

The woman was airlifted by Coast Guard rescue helicopter to University Hospital Limerick where she was fighting for her life.

“Gardaí and emergency services responded to the incident in which a woman, aged in her 20s, was seriously injured. She was airlifted to hospital where she remains in a critical condition,” said a Garda spokeswoman.

“The scene remains preserved for a technical examination and the road remains closed with local diversions in place.”

Appealing for witnesses, the spokeswoman said: “Any road users who were on the R494 between Birdhill and the M7 motorway between 5pm and 6pm on Saturday, 21st March 2026 and may have camera footage (including dashcam) are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.”

“Investigations are ongoing.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda station on (067) 50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

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