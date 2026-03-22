Woman (20s) critically injured following assault by group ‘armed with weapons’ in Tipperary

Gardaí seek witnesses following assault on R494 near Birdhill in Co Tipperary. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A woman (20s) is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious assault in Tipperary.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses following the incident which happened just before 5.30pm on Saturday at the R494 road, Birdhill, Co Tipperary.

The woman is believed to have been attacked by a group of persons who were armed with weapons.

The woman in her 20s, and originally from Limerick, was found with head injuries at the side of the road.

The woman was airlifted by Coast Guard rescue helicopter to University Hospital Limerick and has since been transferred to Cork University Hospital.

“Gardaí and emergency services responded to the incident in which a woman, aged in her 20s, was seriously injured. She was airlifted to hospital where she remains in a critical condition,” said a Garda spokeswoman.

“The scene remains preserved for a technical examination and the road remains closed with local diversions in place.”

The woman, in her 20s, is a member of a family from the Traveller community from Limerick City.

Gardaí were working on several theories as to the background of the assault including that the woman may have been travelling in a car that was rammed by a group in another vehicle and dragged from her car and attacked with implements at the side of the roadway.

Gardaí closed off the R494 roadway at Birdhill, and conducted a forensic examination of the scene throughout Sunday.

Appealing for witnesses, the spokeswoman said: “Any road users who were on the R494 between Birdhill and the M7 motorway between 5pm and 6pm on Saturday, 21st March 2026 and may have camera footage (including dashcam) are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.”

“Investigations are ongoing.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda station on (067) 50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

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