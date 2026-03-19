Gardaí arrest teenager over hit-and-run that killed Limerick nurse

Gardaí have arrested a teenager in connection with an investigation into a hit-and-run in which a nurse was killed in Co Limerick last month.

The 19-year-old man was arrested by gardaí in the Castleconnell area of Limerick on Thursday morning.

He was being questioned by gardaí investigating the collision on February 13th in which Áine O’Reilly (33) died.

O’Reilly, a qualified nurse from Pallasgreen, was driving to work at out-of-hours GP service Shannondoc when her car was struck by another car on the N24 near Grange West, Boher. The driver of the other vehicle fled the scene.

A man who was driving a third car that was caught up in the collision was treated for minor injuries.

A Garda spokesman said the arrested man was “currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda Station in the Limerick Division. Investigations are ongoing.”