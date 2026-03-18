Man (42) arrested for questioning following fatal stabbing of father-of-one in Cork

Gardaí at the scene of a the stabbing near Knapps Square and Lower John Street in Cork city centre.

Gardaí have arrested a 42-year-old man for questioning about the fatal stabbing of father-of-one as he returned home to his apartment in Cork city on Monday evening.

The man, who is from the Douglas area of the city, presented himself at Mayfield Garda station on Wednesday morning for questioning about the murder of Oleksandr Zhyvystkyi (31) who died after suffering a fatal stab wound to the chest.

The suspect has been arrested and detained at Mayfield Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows gardaí hold suspects for up to 24 hours before they must be charged or released.

Zhyvystkyi, who worked as a metal fabricator, was living in Camden Court on Carroll’s Quay in Cork City centre with his wife and 11-month-old daughter and left his apartment around 7.30pm on Monday to walk to Shandon Street, approximately 700m away, to get some food.

He met a friend on Shandon Street and was returning alone to his apartment via Church Street, Exchange Street, John Redmond Street, Mulgrave Road and steps down to Devonshire Street when gardaí believe he encountered a group of up to six people on Lower John Street.

Detectives believe it was here that the man got into a row with another man and suffered a stab wound to the chest but managed to make it up to the first-floor apartment before he collapsed and his wife raised the alarm.

Paramedics from the National Ambulance Service worked to try to resuscitate the man but he was later pronounced dead at the scene by a doctor.His body was removed to the morgue at Cork University Hospital for a postmortem.

Officers have not released the results of a postmortem on the dead man by State Pathologist, Dr Sallyanne Collis for operational reasons. But it is understood that the postmortem confirmed that foul play was involved.

It’s understood that gardaí harvested a considerable amount of CCTV footage from the area.

Meanwhile, garda technical experts also carried out a forensic examination of both the victim’s apartment and an area on Lower John Street on both Monday night and Tuesday as they sought to gather DNA and other evidence that might assist in identifying the culprit.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward, particularly taxi drivers and motorists who were in the areas between 7.30pm and 9pm and may have camera footage, including dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayfield Garda station on (021) 4558510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Meanwhile gardaí have also set up an incident room at Watercourse Road Garda station to co-ordinate the investigation. A senior investigating officer has been appointed to oversee the investigation and a family liaison officer has been assigned to assist the man’s family.