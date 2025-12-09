Crime & Law

Man arrested on suspicion of murder of missing Co Down woman Lisa Dorrian is released

Bangor woman (25) disappeared after attending party at a caravan park

Lisa Dorrian was last seen at a caravan park on February 28th, 2005. Photograph: PSNI
Tue Dec 09 2025 - 06:261 MIN READ

A man who was arrested on suspicion of the murder of missing Co Down woman Lisa Dorrian has been released without charge.

The 25-year-old from Bangor vanished on February 27th, 2005, after attending a party at Ballyhalbert Caravan Park.

Despite extensive searches in multiple locations and campaigning by her family, Ms Dorrian’s body has never been found.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have said they believe she was murdered that night or in the early hours of the following morning.

A billboard in Newtownards, Co Down, in April 2024, highlighting the disappearance of Lisa Dorrian 20 years ago. Photograph: Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press
On Monday, the PSNI said the team which is investigating her murder made an arrest.

It said a 68-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, assisting offenders, withholding information and preventing a lawful and decent burial.

Police confirmed later on Monday the man had been released following questioning. - PA

