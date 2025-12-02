Investigation after video shows masked men saying NI politicians are ‘legitimate targets’

Sinn Féin’s Daire Hughes said the 'sinister threats issued by faceless thugs' were an attack on democracy. Photograph: Oliver McVeigh/PA Wire

Police in Northern Ireland have launched an investigation following the emergence of a video showing masked men issuing threats to politicians in Co Down, describing them as “legitimate targets”.

Three men wearing balaclavas and armed with guns appear in the footage, which has been circulated on social media.

There has been widespread condemnation of the threats – made to MLAs and councillors in the Newry, Mourne and Down area – with one politician branding them “sinister”.

Calling themselves the New Republican Movement, the group say are “patriots” and “frustrated with mass immigration and the sexual indoctrination of children in school”.

In the video, a man reads a prepared statement against the backdrop of a Tricolour and says they will take “immediate action against anyone who threatens our ways of life and the safety of our women and children”.

He criticises the leadership of local politicians over the last year and claims the group has been watching their movements.

“We will not sit back any longer and watch our culture and religion destroyed by the people we put in power,” he said.

“We have your addresses, know your movements; every one of you are legitimate targets.”

A senior Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officer confirmed on Tuesday that a criminal investigation is under way to identify those responsible.

“It is completely unacceptable that anyone should face such threats and intimidation for carrying out the duties of the office to which they have been democratically elected,” district commander Supt Lynne Corbett said.

“Police in Newry, Mourne and Down will continue engaging closely with our local elected representatives and will do all we can to ensure they feel supported and safe in our communities, and that they can undertake their role free from intimidation.”

Sinn Féin’s Daire Hughes, MP for Newry and Armagh, said the “sinister threats issued by faceless thugs” were an attack on democracy.

“These individuals represent no one and they will not deter me or my party colleagues from carrying out our work, every day, representing our constituents,” he said.

“Despite bombs planted at our offices and chilling threats made through social media, Sinn Féin will continue to stand up for our people.”

SDLP Newry, Mourne and Down District Council group leader Pete Byrne said his party was deeply concerned at the “poisonous discourse” that has taken hold in politics, “not just in Newry, Mourne and Down but across the North”.

“This is a disgraceful attempt to intimidate local representatives and it has caused serious concern for many. We all got involved in politics to try to make life better for people in our area and nobody ever expected to face threats of this nature,” he added.

“We need leadership and too often those who should know better have emboldened this kind of behaviour rather than calling it out.”

DUP South Down MLA Diane Forsythe described the video as “vile and cowardly”.

“It is an attack on all who serve their communities, regardless of background or party. It seeks to drag Northern Ireland back to a ark past that the vast majority have rejected. Our children should not be seeing this on their newsfeeds,” she said.