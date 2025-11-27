Gardaí renew appeal for Gormanston crash witnesses

Gardai at the scene of the crash in Gormanston, Co Meath, on Monday. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for witnesses to the fatal three-vehicle road traffic collision on the R132 at Gormanston, Co Meath, last Monday morning.

A truck driver and a bus driver were both pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman in her 40s and a teenage girl who were travelling in a car were both injured in the crash and remain in a serious condition in hospital. At least 10 other people were injured in the collision, which took place at about 6.30am.

The deceased men were Bus Éireann coach driver Paul Conway, who was in his 50s and from Tallanstown, Co Louth, and Wesley O’Reilly, a lorry driver in his 40s from Loughshinny, north Co Dublin.

Paul Conway who was killed in a road traffic incident in Gormanston, Co Meath, on Monday. Photograph: RIP.ie

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. In particular, anyone who was travelling on the bus at the time of the collision and has not yet spoken to gardaí are asked to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were traveling on the R132, at Gormanston, Co. Meath, between 5.45am and 6.45am on the morning of Monday, November 24th, are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Wesley O'Reilly who was killed in a road traffic collision in Gormanston, Co Meath, on Monday. Photograph: RIP.ie

If someone believes they may have information, they are being asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Mr Conway’s funeral will take place in Tallanstown on Saturday. Mr O’Reilly’s funeral will be held on Monday morning in Rush, Co Dublin.