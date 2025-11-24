Woman seriously injured after assault by ex-partner who set fire to her Leixlip home before taking his own life

Gardaí say they are not searching for any other suspects. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man attacked his ex-partner before setting her house on fire and taking his own life in Co Kildare this morning, gardaí believe.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the series of events which occurred early on Monday morning but say they are not searching for any other suspects. The woman remains in hospital with serious injuries.

The man, who is aged in his 50s, had previously been in a relationship with the woman, who was also aged in her 50s.

Gardaí believe he travelled to her home Oaklawn West, Leixlip on Monday morning and that she was the victim of a serious assault. The woman managed to escape the house with significant injuries.

The man remained at the scene and is believed to have set the property on fire.

He subsequently left the home and his body was recovered from the nearby Leixlip Reservoir by the Garda Water Unit. Gardaí do not suspect foul play in relation to the man’s death and believe he took his own life.

Emergency services attended the house and extinguished the blaze. The woman was taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, Dublin for treatment of what gardaí described as “serious injuries”.

The scene of the fire and suspected assault has been preserved for a technical examination.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed either incident to contact them,” the Garda said in a statement

In particular, they are seeking anyone who was in the areas of Oaklawn West, the Leixlip Reservoir and the N4 road between 5.30am and 8am.

Anyone with footage, including dashcam footage, is asked to make it available to investigators. “Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda station on (01) 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

Sources said the investigation is likely to focus on the preparation of a file for the coroner for Co Kildare, rather than a criminal prosecution.