PSNI officers injured as two police cars rammed in Belfast

PSNI officers were injured in two separate incidents in Belfast during which police vehicles were rammed.

The incidents in the west and east of the city occurred late on Thursday and early on Friday. Two arrests have been made.

The PSNI said at around 11.20pm on Thursday, officers detected a vehicle driving in a suspicious manner in the Falls Road area of west Belfast.

It turned into Clowney Street where it made off at speed.

A spokesperson said: “Police followed the vehicle towards St Mary’s Gardens, where the suspect vehicle rammed the officers’ car, causing substantial damage to its front and rear door panels, before making off.

“It was later seen on the Grosvenor Road, where it was successfully stung using a Stinger device.

“The driver of the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences, including dangerous driving, driving with excess alcohol in breath, and aggravated taking and driving away.

“He remains in custody this morning, assisting with police inquiries.”

The police vehicle is currently off the road because of the incident and one of the officers sustained a minor injury.

In a separate incident in east Belfast, officers observed a vehicle breaching a traffic signal before colliding with the rear of their own vehicle whilst travelling along the Beersbridge Road, at the junction with Bloomfield Avenue.

The spokesperson said: “Following a short pursuit, the driver of the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including driving with excess alcohol in breath, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, resisting police, and assault on police.

“He also remains in custody today, assisting with police inquiries.

“Three police officers sustained injuries as a result of this incident, which are thankfully, not believed to be serious at this time.”

The PSNI said the actions of both drivers was “totally unacceptable”, and “members of the public could also have been injured as a result of these completely reckless incidents”.

A police investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact the PSNI on 101, quoting reference number 1635 of 13/11/25. - PA