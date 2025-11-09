Woman (80s) killed in road crash in Nenagh, Tipperary

The road remains closed at the scene, which is preserved pending a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators

A woman in her 80s has been killed in a road crash in Nenagh, Co Tipperary.

The single-vehicle crash happened in Toomevara between midnight and 2.20am on Sunday, gardaí said.

The woman was the sole occupant of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner has been notified and the remains have been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick, where a postmortem examination will take place.

The road remains closed, which is preserved pending a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in the area at 12am-2.30am are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.