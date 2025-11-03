Man arrested on suspicion of murder following death in Portavogie, Co Down

Jordan Webb (28) who was found dead at a house in Portavogie, Co Down, on Monday. Photograph: Family handout/PA Wire

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in a Co Down village.

The victim has been named by police as 28-year-old Jordan Webb.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said Mr Webb was pronounced dead at an address in Portavogie on Monday morning.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A police spokesperson said officers attended an address in the New Harbour Road area just after 7.45am.

Detective Inspector Hollie McCartan made an appeal for witnesses to help the investigation. She said Mr Webb was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ms McCartan added: “My thoughts are with Jordan’s family and loved ones at this most difficult time.”

Scene of crime officers at the scene in Portavogie, Co Down. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

She said: “A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and remains in police custody at this time.

“We’re deeply aware this news will bring both shock and sadness to the close-knit community of Portavogie.

“Local people will see police officers in and around the area, with cordons still in place.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and I am appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 246 of 03/11/2025.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the New Harbour Road area of Portavogie between midday on Sunday November 2nd and 8am today, Monday November 3rd, and who witnessed or heard anything untoward, or who may have captured dash-cam footage.”