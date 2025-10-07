Soldier F trial hears claims paratrooper opened fire on Bloody Sunday

The funeral procession of the 13 people who died on Bloody Sunday winds its way through Derry in 1972. Photograph: PA/PA Wire

The trial of a former paratrooper accused of the murder of two men during Bloody Sunday has heard evidence he opened fire in the area where they died.

A number of statements from two of Soldier F’s colleagues, Soldier G and Soldier H, include claims F had opened fire at Glenfada Park North in Derry.

Neither of the two are available to be questioned about the statements, as Soldier G has since died, and Soldier H has indicated that if summoned he will exercise his legal privilege against self-incrimination.

The defence in the non-jury trial at Belfast Crown Court has argued that the hearsay evidence is “contradictory, unreliable and inadmissible”.

However, Judge Patrick Lynch earlier in the trial rejected an application to have the statements omitted as evidence.

Soldier F, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of the murders of James Wray and William McKinney.

They were among 13 people shot dead by the Parachute Regiment at a civil rights demonstration in the Bogside area of Derry on January 30th, 1972.

The Army veteran is also accused of attempting to murder Michael Quinn, Patrick O’Donnell, Joseph Friel, Joe Mahon and an unknown person.

He has pleaded not guilty to the seven counts.

Soldier F sits in the courtroom behind a curtain during each day of the trial which began last month.

The statements of Soldiers G and H were read in court on Tuesday afternoon.

They include statements given by both to Royal Military Police on the night of the shootings as well as statements given to the Widgery Inquiry into the shootings later that year, and oral evidence given to hearings in that inquiry.

Soldier G’s statement, which was read to court by a prosecution lawyer, stated that Soldier F had been his partner within their Parachute Regiment platoon.

He claims they came under fire by a gunman in Rossville Flats, then saw a gunman behind a wall, and also saw two men in Glenfada Park holding small rifles.

“I fired three aimed shots at one of the men and I saw him fall to the ground, F fired at the same time and I saw the other gunman fall,” he said.

In later accounts of the same incident, Soldier G goes on to speculate that he may have shot both men, with Soldier F shooting a third he had not been observing.

During his oral evidence to the Widgery Inquiry, Soldier G states: “I knew F had fired, he was at the side of me, I could tell he had fired. I was aware he had fired.”

Meanwhile, Soldier H’s account includes a claim of seeing a youth throw a nail bomb, and that he had seen a muzzle of a gun at a window which he fired 19 shots at.

He described being close to Soldiers F and G in Glenfada Park, and stated that he had seen F fire.

Earlier the court heard statements from witnesses read out.

These included the account of retired engineer John McCourt, who recalled chaotic scenes in the Glenfada Park area.

He joined the civil rights march with his family as it proceeded along Westland Street. However, after haering of a potential confrontation he told his wife and in-law relations to go head away.

He said he went on himself and saw rioters throw stones at soldiers, and saw mist and smoke in the air from CS gas.

Intending to join his family, he described getting caught up with those fleeing shootings at Glenfada Park, and got shot with a rubber bullet by a soldier.

“I was not holding or throwing a stone, I was not threatening him in any way and I did nothing to justify being shot at.”

Mr McCourt said he then saw “pandemonium” in the square.

“There was a lot of noise from people squealing and screaming … I could hear shots that seemed to come from all directions,” he said.

The trial continues. —PA