Gardaí hope reconstruction image of deceased woman will lead to information from public

Gardaí have released a facial reconstruction of a woman aged in her 70s whose skeletal remains were discovered in east Cork almost five years ago.

The release of the illustration is part of a renewed appeal for information about the case.

The woman’s skeletal remains were found in undergrowth on an old railway line between Midleton and Youghal on January 5th, 2021.

They were discovered by men working on the construction of a greenway at an area known as the Shanty Path in Roxborough.

Carbon dating and isotope results suggest the woman died between 1985 and 1987, according to gardaí.

Forensic examinations to date indicate the woman was over 70 years of age at the time of her death, about five feet tall, and “large-framed”.

She wore a full set of dentures that were “well worn” and believed to have been made in the 1960s.

The woman suffered from arthritis, wore a slip, tights, a nightdress, and size two brown leather shoes, according to gardaí.

Photograph: An Garda Síochána

DNA samples have been compared with the National DNA Database, though no positive match has been obtained. Examinations of missing persons records have not identified any matches, gardaí said on Thursday morning.

Gardaí, who are liaising with Interpol on the case, renewed their appeal for information on Thursday, having engaged with a US forensic specialist in facial reconstruction from Penn West University in Pennsylvania, Dr Michelle Vitali.

The investigating team believes the image could yield information from members of the public.

Investigating gardaí are “hopeful” that based on the entirety of all this information and the facial reconstruction image, someone will be able to identify the woman, the gardaí said in a statement.

Photograph: An Garda Síochána

Those who may have any information have been asked to come forward, with the gardaí saying any information received will be treated with the “strictest of confidence.”

“Gardaí are determined to identify this person and treat them with the respect and dignity they deserve,” it said.

