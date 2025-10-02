Armagh footballer Aidan Nugent pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges

The case involving Aidan Nugent was adjourned until December 8th for review. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Armagh All-Ireland medal winner Aidan Nugent has pleaded not guilty to eight charges of sexual assault.

The 31-year-old, of Cullyhanna Road, Newtownhamilton, Co Armagh, appeared at Newry Crown Court on Thursday for his arraignment.

Standing in the dock flanked by court staff, Mr Nugent confirmed his date of birth and address and listened as the charges were read to him, replying “not guilty” to each.

A trial date was set for March 2nd.

The former Armagh captain faces seven charges of sexual assault and one of sexual assault involving penetration, which are alleged to have been committed against a single complainant in the United States on November 17th, 2024.

It is understood to be the prosecution’s case that the offences were committed when the Armagh senior football team travelled to Miami in Florida to celebrate the county’s first All-Ireland title in 22 years after beating Galway at Croke Park in last year’s final.

At a previous hearing Mr Nugent’s defence solicitor, Patrick Higgins, said that during police interviews his client claimed “any sexual activity was consensual” and that when charged, he replied: “I deny the allegations – it was consensual.”

The case was adjourned until December 8th for review.