Man arrested after three people killed in incident at property in Co Louth

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with an incident in Co Louth in which three people were killed.

The incident took place in the Drumgowna area on Monday morning.

Though details were still emerging, early indications are that three people - understood to be two men and a woman from the same family - have died.

Gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to the killings.

The arrested man has been detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and can be held for questioning without charge for up to 24 hours.

The scene around the property has been sealed off the State Pathologists Office has been notified.

The remains of the three victims are still at the property pending a preliminary examination at the scene by a pathologist before their removal for full postmortem examinations.

At this stage, gardaí believe the three victims were violently attacked.

A motive for the killings, and sequence of events related to the murders, was still being determined.

“An Garda Síochána is currently responding to a serious ongoing incident in Co Louth this morning,” the Garda said in a statement earlier. “As this is in its early stages, no further information is available at this time.”