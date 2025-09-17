Man (32) appears in court charged with murder of Lee Slattery in Limerick 15 years ago

Lee Slattery, whose body was found in a shallow woodland grave in 2010. Photograph: Rip.ie

A man has appeared in court charges with murdering a man in Limerick 15 years ago.

Kurt Ryan (32) was brought before Limerick District Court charged with the murder of Lee Slattery (25), at a location near Moyross on or about May 28th, 2010.

Mr Slattery’s body was found buried in a shallow woodland grave on the outskirts of the city on May 31st, 2010.

The 25-year-old, from Ballynanty Beg, Limerick, was shot several times in his body and head. He had been reported missing by his family on May 27th that year.

Detective Sergeant Micheal Ryan, of Mayorstone Garda Station, Limerick, gave evidence of arresting, charging and cautioning Kurt Ryan, with an address at Cliona Park, Moyross.

Mr Ryan, represented by solicitor Sarah Ryan, made no reply to the murder charge, the court heard.

No bail was sought for Mr Ryan as the District Court does not deal with bail hearings for people charged with murder. Murder charge bail hearings in the State are heard before the High Court.

Mr Ryan was remanded in custody to appear before Limerick District Court again on September 23rd.

Six people, including Mr Ryan, two other men in their 30s, two women in their 30s and a woman in her 50s, were arrested earlier this week as part of the murder inquiry.

In addition to Mr Ryan, gardaí said, three of the six, two men and a woman all in their 30s, remained in custody on Wednesday.

Garda files will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions on the arrests of the others who were released without charge.