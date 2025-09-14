Suspicious ATM withdrawals lead to arrests over alleged money-laundering

Gardaí were tipped off about substantial cash withdrawals from ATMs in Dublin and Cork. File image. Photograph: iStock

Gardaí have arrested two people and dismantled an alleged money-laundering operation with links to Poland and Norway following suspicious withdrawals from cash machines.

The operation began on Thursday when officers from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) received information about large sums of money being taken from ATMs in Dublin and Cork.

The withdrawals happened between August 11th and September 9th and involved the use of bank cards linked to accounts in Poland and Norway, An Garda Síochána said in a statement.

GNECB officers searched a vehicle in Lucan, Co Dublin, on Saturday and recovered a large sum of cash and bank cards. They arrested a man in his early 30s.

In a follow-up operation, a woman in her mid-30s was arrested at a property in Dublin.

They were held for questioning at a Dublin Garda station.

Another search was carried out at a home in Co Cork where officers found more cash, including foreign currency, and bank cards, mobile phones and fake identity documents.

In total, more than €90,000 in cash has been seized.

Gardaí said they were liaising with police in Poland and Norway under the co-ordination of Europol and said investigations were continuing.