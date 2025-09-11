Eleanor Donaldson requires further pre-trial medical assessment, court hears

Further health assessments of Eleanor Donaldson, who is accused of sex offences along with her husband, the former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson, are required to “complete the medical picture”, a court has been told.

At a review hearing at Newry Crown Court on Thursday, a judge said he “wants to preserve” the trial date of early November, if he could.

The trial had originally been scheduled for March but was put back due to a deterioration in Ms Donaldson’s mental health.

Judge Paul Ramsey confirmed he had received a psychiatric report on Ms Donaldson, following as assessment commissioned by her defence team to determine if she was medically fit to stand trial.

Mr Donaldson (62) with an address in Dromore, Co Down, previously pleaded not guilty to 18 offences – one count of rape, four of gross indecency with or towards a child, and 13 of indecent assault on a female, on dates between 1987 and 2008.

Ms Donaldson (59), of the same address, has pleaded not guilty to five counts of aiding and abetting in connection with the charges faced by her husband.

Mr and Ms Donaldson were not in court on Thursday, as neither defendant was required to attend.

During the brief hearing, Ms Donaldson’s defence barrister said the contents of the forensic psychiatric report had led them to seek out the expert opinion of a neurologist, with an appointment set for the end of this month.

“We’re doing everything we can as quickly as we can to complete the medical picture,” said barrister Ian Turkington.

Separate expert medical assessments commissioned by the prosecution will begin next week, prosecuting barrister Fiona O’Kane told the court.

“There is a particular issue which has arisen and she (a doctor) recommended the input of a further professional to assist her assessment.”

Ms O’Kane said this further assessment would take place in October.

The judge said he appreciated all the work done and that “all these aspects are looked at fully, as they should be.”

The next review hearing will take place on October 10th.

“Hopefully you will be able to give a distinct view (in October) on whether or not this matter can proceed, as I intend to have it proceed, at the beginning of November,” he said.

Former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson. Photograph: Liam McBurney/ PA

Mr Donaldson, the long-standing MP for Lagan Valley, resigned as DUP leader and was suspended from the party after he was arrested and charged in March 2024.

Weeks before his arrest, he had led the DUP back into Stormont after a two-year boycott of the Northern powersharing institutions.

The then deputy leader, Gavin Robinson, was appointed his successor as DUP leader.