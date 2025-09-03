Crime & Law

Three men, one woman arrested in Dublin as part of human trafficking investigation

Operation conducted simultaneously in Dublin and Brazil as part of co-ordinated action between gardaí, Brazilian police and Europol

The Garda operation was part of a co-ordinated day of action conducted in co-operation with the Brazilian Federal Police and Europol. Photograph: An Garda Síochána
The Garda operation was part of a co-ordinated day of action conducted in co-operation with the Brazilian Federal Police and Europol. Photograph: An Garda Síochána
Órla Ryan
Wed Sept 03 2025 - 19:45

Three men and a woman were arrested in Dublin on Wednesday as part of an investigation into organised crime and human trafficking.

The three men (two in their 30s and one in his 20s) and one woman (aged in her 20s) were detained in Garda stations in Dublin on Wednesday evening under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

The operation was part of a co-ordinated day of action conducted in co-operation with the Brazilian Federal Police and Europol.

Four locations were searched in Dublin city centre on Wednesday morning, with simultaneous searches taking place in Brazil.

READ MORE

CMAT, Liam Neeson, David McCullagh: Eight people who would make a great president of Ireland

I find myself in agreement with the architect of Brexit about the flags on Dublin’s streets

Xi Jinping warns world faces ‘peace or war’, as Putin, Kim join him for military parade

Boy missing, presumed dead, spent time in care before being returned to family

Gardaí from the Garda National Protective Services Bureau, with international colleagues, are investigating human trafficking, organised prostitution, brothel-keeping and other alleged organised-crime-related offences.

Gardaí said the operation had identified a number of victims of human trafficking, and that the sophisticated Brazilian organised crime group had been working in Ireland for the last number of years.

Video footage posted on Garda social media pages showed members of the force carrying out a raid on a premises allegedly operating as a working brothel. Those working there were potential victims of human trafficking, according to the Garda.

Officers from Europol and the Brazilian Federal Police were present in Dublin during the operation, while a member of An Garda Síochána was supporting police in Brazil.

In a statement, gardaí appealed for anyone who is a victim of human trafficking to contact their local Garda station or call the Garda Confidential Phone Number on 1800 666 111.

“An Garda Síochána understands that victims of these crimes may not always be in a position to make a report themselves – maybe there is an opportunity to speak to a garda who you might meet at any location,” the statement noted.

Gardaí also appealed to anyone “with any information on these heinous crimes” or who “suspects that any individual is the victim of human trafficking” to contact them.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter