Gardaí arrest man following suspected cocaine seizure in Blackrock, Dublin

Drugs thought to be worth €140,000 discovered and man in his 40s detained

Suspected cocaine worth an estimated €140,000 has been seized in Blackrock, Dublin. Photograph: An Garda Síochána
Ella Sloane
Tue Sept 02 2025 - 20:03

Revenue officers have seized suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €140,000 in Blackrock, Co Dublin.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 40s on Tuesday as part of a joint intelligence-led operation.

The man is being detained at a Garda station in the Dublin area in connection to the 2kg haul. Investigations are ongoing.

The suspected drugs will be sent for analysis to Forensic Science Ireland.

The seizure was made as part of joint operations conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) East Divisional Drug Unit, and Revenue Customs Service.

