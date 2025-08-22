Speeding with phone in hand among reasons for majority of penalty points issued

More than 75,370 drivers incurred penalty points for exceeding 100km/h limit. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

There were almost 200,000 penalty-point offences recorded last year, the majority for speeding or holding a mobile phone.

Of the 183,856 offences recorded, 8,400 (4.6 per cent) motorists were not given penalty points in 2024 because their licence could not be matched with official databases.

This may be due, for example, in cases of foreign licences, the driver never having had a licence in the first place, or because of incomplete information.

Figures from the National Vehicle and Driver Database show there were almost 500,000 penalty point offences recorded between 2022 and 2024.

Of those, 478,703 were successfully matched to the driver involved, but in 20,813 cases, no match could be made.

More than one-fifth of the offences, 108,393, were linked to speeding in a zone with a 50km/h limit.

A further 75,374 drivers had penalty points applied for exceeding a 100km/h limit, while 58,284 were caught speeding above a 120km/h limit.

There were 48,674 cases where a motorist was holding a mobile phone while driving, and 18,642 learners caught driving unaccompanied by a qualified person.

About 7,700 people were given penalty points for failing to wear a seat belt, while 2,855 were caught out for having bald or poorly maintained tyres.

A total of 9,307 cases involving running red lights were recorded, as were 9,897 for driving without insurance.

Other offences included 1,352 where a youth under 17 years of age was not wearing a seat belt and 1,841 where a young child was not properly secured in a car.

Fifty-six people received penalty points for driving a “dangerously defective vehicle”, while 219 were caught speeding in the vicinity of roadworks.

The driver database also listed 68 cases where a car failed to drive on the left-hand side, 19 of failing to obey rules at a level crossing, and 230 for failure to stop for a garda.

There were about 1,200 motorists penalised for dangerous overtaking and 9,683 cases where a driver did not have a valid NCT certificate.

Asked about licenses not on the database, a spokesman said: “the Department of Transport and the RSA always make our best efforts to match offences to driver licences.

“But this is limited by the information provided to us through the court process or from An Garda Síochána.

“In addition, not all drivers convicted of offences will be Irish licence holders. Some will have no licence at all.”