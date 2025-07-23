Family of woman killed after being struck by motorcyclist successfully appeal decision not to prosecute

The family of a woman who was killed after being struck by a motorcyclist in Dublin city more than three years ago has been successful in its appeal of an original decision not to prosecute.

Marie Pollard, a retired nurse from Castlegar, Co Galway, was struck by a motorcyclist while on foot at the junction of Eden Quay and Beresford Place in Dublin 1 on the morning of November 9th, 2022.

The 62-year-old mother of three, originally from Co Meath, was seriously injured following the collision and was brought to the Mater Hospital, where she died two days later from a traumatic head injury.

The driver of the motorcycle was uninjured and did not require medical treatment.

A decision was initially made by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) not to prosecute the motorcyclist which was ultimately appealed by Ms Pollard’s family.

A sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court heard on Wednesday that, following a review, a decision has been made by the DPP to prosecute.

Detective Inspector Ken Hoare told coroner Dr Clare Keane that criminal proceedings have now been instituted and a trial has been set for July 2026.

Dr Keane adjourned Ms Pollard’s inquest until criminal proceedings have been completed.

Separately, an inquest into the death of Theresa Clarke, who died after being struck by a cyclist in south Dublin in June 2024, has been adjourned for a further six months.

Theresa Clarke died five days after being struck by a cyclist in Ranelagh. Photograph: Colin Keegan

The 73-year-old was involved in putting up posters for the local elections at the time of the collision on the night of June 4th on Ranelagh Road in Dublin 6.

Ms Clarke, a mother of three from Knocklyon, died in Beaumont Hospital from a traumatic head injury five days after the collision.

Dr Keane heard that an investigation file is still in progress and gardaí are awaiting the submission of the forensic collision report into the death.