Investigation begins into woman’s sudden death in Co Down

Body found in a property on Elmfield Walk in Donaghadee

The body of the woman, whose age has not been disclosed, was found in a house on Elmfield Walk in Donaghadee on Saturday
Sun Jun 29 2025 - 11:11

An investigation has begun into the sudden death of a woman in Co Down, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said on Sunday.

The force said it was examining the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death at a property in Donaghadee.

The body of the woman, whose age has not been disclosed, was found in a house on Elmfield Walk on Saturday.

Police said cordons are in place and an update would be provided later.

