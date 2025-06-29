Investigation begins into woman’s sudden death in Co Down

The body of the woman, whose age has not been disclosed, was found in a house on Elmfield Walk in Donaghadee on Saturday

An investigation has begun into the sudden death of a woman in Co Down, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said on Sunday.

The force said it was examining the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death at a property in Donaghadee.

The body of the woman, whose age has not been disclosed, was found in a house on Elmfield Walk on Saturday.

Police said cordons are in place and an update would be provided later.

More to follow ...