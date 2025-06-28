Woman arrested after man dies in suspicious circumstances in Newry

The PSNI said it was contacted at around 12.45pm on Saturday afternoon about a man, aged in his 40s, having sustained a serious injury in the Fisher Park area of Newry. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A woman has been arrested after a man died in suspicious circumstances in Co Down on Saturday, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has said.

The force said it was contacted at around 12.45pm on Saturday afternoon about a man, aged in his 40s, having sustained a serious injury in the Fisher Park area of Newry.

“Emergency services attended, and the man received medical treatment at the scene before being taken to hospital. Sadly, he later died from his injuries,” Det Chief Insp Tom Phillips said in a statement.

“A 50-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the investigation and remains in police custody at this time.”

Detectives from the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch are leading the inquiry. Cordons were in place in the Fisher Park area on Saturday evening as officers searched for evidence.

“Our investigation is at an early stage and we are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death,” Det Chief Insp Phillips said.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact the PSNI or the Crimestoppers charity.