‘Disgusting and deliberate’: Spreading of slurry on Ballymena Pride route being treated as a hate crime

The PSNI said said a man (19) was arrested after officers in the Granville Drive area of Ballymena observed slurry on the road at around 2.55am on Saturday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after slurry was sprayed on a road in Ballymena, Co Antrim, the night before the town hosts its first Pride parade.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the man was arrested after officers on patrol in the Granville Drive area observed slurry on the road at around 2.55am on Saturday.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of a blade/point. He remains in police custody.

Police said the matter is being treated as a hate crime and inquiries are ongoing.

READ MORE

North Antrim Alliance MLA Sian Mulholland condemned the incident. She said the Pride parade, due to take place on Saturday, will be the first in the town’s history.

“I want to unreservedly condemn those who spread slurry on the streets of Ballymena in advance of the town’s first-ever Pride parade today,” she said.

“There is no place for this kind of disgusting and deliberate attempt to intimidate, disrupt, or shame those taking part in a peaceful and joyful celebration of love, identity, and community.”

[ Dublin Pride: Ireland’s only LGBTQ+ salon, where you’ll never have to answer ‘Do you have a girlfriend?’ againOpens in new window ]

Ms Mulholland said she had spoken with the parade organisers and the PSNI and talks had taken place with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to ensure “cleansing takes place urgently and the route is made safe and welcoming for all”.

In a post on X, Stormont justice minister Naomi Long said: “I despair the mentality of those who spread slurry on the streets of their town motivated by hate and bigotry. Disgusting in every sense of the word. Solidarity to all at Ballymena Pride. It’s a frightening time but love will always triumph over hate.” – PA