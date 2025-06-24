Man (20s) dies after hit-and-run incident in Balbriggan, Co Dublin

The incident took place on Railway Street in Balbriggan, Co Dublin. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after a pedestrian was knocked down and killed by a car in Balbriggan, Co Dublin, on Monday night.

The driver failed to remain at the scene of the incident, which took place at about 9pm on Railway Street.

The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The scene remains preserved pending examination by Garda forensic collision investigators. Local traffic diversions are currently in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward. They have asked any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage, including dashcam footage, from the area at the time to make it available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Balbriggan Garda station on 01 666 4500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.