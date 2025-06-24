Two arrested over alleged false imprisonment of woman in Co Kildare

The two suspects, both in their 30s, were being held by gardaí at station in the eastern region. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

Gardaí investigating the alleged false imprisonment of a woman at a property in Co Kildare on Monday night have arrested two suspects for questioning.

A man and woman were arrested in a late night operation in Tallaght, west Dublin.

Gardaí have sealed off the scene at Castletown, Celbridge, where the woman was allegedly held against her will in an incident that ended just after 10pm.

“Following patrols carried out by gardaí from Kildare North Community Engagement and DMR South Crime Tallaght, two individuals were arrested in Tallaght, Dublin 24 in relation to this incident within 90 minutes of gardaí first being alerted,” Garda Headquarters said in a statement.

The two suspects, who are both in their 30s, were being held by gardaí under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in the eastern region. The can be interviewed for up to 24 hours without charge.

Investigating gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward and contact Leixlip Garda station.

