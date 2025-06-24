Crime & Law

Two arrested over alleged false imprisonment of woman in Co Kildare

Scene at Castletown, Celbridge has been sealed off

The two suspects, both in their 30s, were being held by gardaí at station in the eastern region. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien
The two suspects, both in their 30s, were being held by gardaí at station in the eastern region. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien
Conor Lally
Tue Jun 24 2025 - 13:14

Gardaí investigating the alleged false imprisonment of a woman at a property in Co Kildare on Monday night have arrested two suspects for questioning.

A man and woman were arrested in a late night operation in Tallaght, west Dublin.

Gardaí have sealed off the scene at Castletown, Celbridge, where the woman was allegedly held against her will in an incident that ended just after 10pm.

“Following patrols carried out by gardaí from Kildare North Community Engagement and DMR South Crime Tallaght, two individuals were arrested in Tallaght, Dublin 24 in relation to this incident within 90 minutes of gardaí first being alerted,” Garda Headquarters said in a statement.

READ MORE

The two suspects, who are both in their 30s, were being held by gardaí under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in the eastern region. The can be interviewed for up to 24 hours without charge.

Investigating gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward and contact Leixlip Garda station.

More to follow . . .

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Conor Lally

Conor Lally

Conor Lally is Security and Crime Editor of The Irish Times