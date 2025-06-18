Crime & Law

Sex crimes: Recorded incidents of male victims rose by 54% in 2024

Almost all suspected sex-crime offenders in 2023 were men, according to latest CSO figures

The number of male victims of recorded sexual offences rose by 54 per cent in 2024, the CSO reports. Photograph: Getty Images
Tim O'Brien
Wed Jun 18 2025 - 11:27

The number of male victims of recorded sexual offences rose by 54 per cent in 2024, according to the latest figures from the CSO.

The increase related mainly to a near-doubling of such crime incidents that were reported by males more than a year after the occurrence.

According to the CSO data Recorded Crime Victims 2024 and Suspected Offenders 2023, the vast majority of suspected offenders of sexual crimes were also men.

Some 98 per cent of suspected offenders of detected incidents of sex crimes recorded in 2023, were male, according to the figures.

The finding continues a trend observed by the CSO for at least the two previous two years.

