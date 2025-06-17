Northern Ireland Police Ombudsman stepping aside temporarily due to commentary ‘detracting’ from work

Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland Marie Anderson: 'I am extremely grateful to those families who put their trust in me.' Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA

Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland Marie Anderson is to step aside temporarily because of “current commentary”, which she said was “detracting” from the focus of her work.

On Tuesday, Ms Anderson said she was taking a leave of absence with immediate effect.

Authority will be delegated to the body’s chief executive and senior staff in her absence “to ensure the vital work of the office continues”, she said.

Unionist parties had called for Ms Anderson to temporarily stand down following an alleged incident at her home in Co Down in September 2023. A man was arrested and later issued with a police caution.

Earlier this month a file was sent to the North’s Public Prosecution Service (PPS) following the conclusion of an investigation, which was carried out by West Midlands Police at the request of the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

A spokeswoman for the PPS said one individual was reported for potential offences of perverting the course of justice and misconduct in public office.

Ms Anderson is a solicitor and member of the Law Society of Northern Ireland. She was appointed Police Ombudsman in 2019 having been a former Public Services Ombudsman and deputy Police Ombudsman.

As ombudsman, she is responsible for overseeing investigations into complaints about police conduct.

She said that “although I had decided to retire in December this year, which would have allowed me to fulfil my commitments to delivering the outcomes of investigations to a number of bereaved families, it has become increasingly clear that current commentary is detracting from the focus of that work.

“I am extremely grateful to those families who put their trust in me. And it is their interests which are at the heart of my decision to take a temporary leave of absence with immediate effect.”

Ms Anderson said she had “every confidence in all my staff and know they will work diligently” and she thanked them for their support in recent times.

Trevor Clarke, a DUP MLA and member of the Policing Board scrutiny body, said Ms Anderson “should have stepped aside at the time” but the statement “appears to have only come following more significant public discussion on the news”.

“During that time there has been continued damage to public confidence in the Ombudsman’s office,” he added.