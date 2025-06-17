Crime & Law

Gardaí seize 39 electric scooters as part of operation targeting vehicles used in criminal activity

Initiative aimed to tackle use of electric motorbikes in drug dealing, money laundering, transporting firearms and intimidation

Thirty-nine e-scooters were seized by gardaí from the Dublin Metropolitan Region South during an operation targeting electric motorbikes suspected of being used in criminal activity. Photograph: An Garda Síochána
Jack White
Tue Jun 17 2025 - 22:25

Thirty-nine electric scooters, 14 electric bikes and six quad bikes were seized by gardaí in Dublin during an operation targeting vehicles suspected of being used in criminal activity.

A total of 40 searches were conducted as part of the initiative, which began at 7am on Tuesday and aimed to tackle the use of electric motorbikes for “serious offences”.

These include drug dealing, money laundering, transporting firearms and drug-related intimidation, An Garda Síochána said.

The operation was led by gardaí attached to units in Tallaght, Crumlin and Terenure, who were assisted by the Garda Armed Support Unit.

In addition to the 65 seized vehicles, gardaí also found drugs including cannabis, cocaine and tablets worth an estimated €14,125, “high-value clothing” worth €10,000 and a further €13,245 in cash.

Knives, fireworks, mobile phones, motorbike helmets and a chainsaw were also confiscated.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána said the seized drugs would be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for examination and analysis.

“Investigations are ongoing,” it added.

Jack White is a reporter for The Irish Times