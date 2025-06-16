Northern Ireland violence: Girl (13) among further five arrested over disorder

A fire broke out at Larne Leisure Centre following vandalism at the facility. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Five further arrests have been made by police investigating disorder in Northern Ireland last week.

The PSNI said the latest arrests include a man (25) who has been detained in connection with an arson attack on Larne Leisure Centre, and a girl (13) who has been charged with rioting.

The leisure centre was significantly damaged following the incident last Wednesday.

The man was arrested following the search of a house in Larne at the weekend on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life.

The disorder started in Ballymena, Co Antrim, on Monday after an alleged sexual assault of a girl in the town last weekend.

Two 14-year-old boys, who spoke to a court through a Romanian interpreter, have been charged with attempted rape.

A peaceful protest on Monday evening about the alleged assault was followed by attacks on police and properties housing ethnic minorities.

The PSNI described the scenes as “racist thuggery”.

The disturbances in the Co Antrim town continued for several nights and spread to other areas of Northern Ireland including Portadown, Larne, Belfast, Carrickfergus, Derry and Coleraine.

By Monday morning police said 28 arrests have been made in relation to the disorder, and they expect to make further arrests in the coming days and weeks.

Four people were due to appear before court on Monday, including a 13-year-old girl charged with rioting by officers investigating disorder in Ballymena on Wednesday, June 11th.

A man (40) was charged with rioting following the first night of the disorder in Ballymena on Monday June 9th, and a woman (33) has been charged with child cruelty relating to the disorder.

Detectives investigating online posts relating to recent public disorder have charged a man (32) to court.

He has been charged with sending menacing messages through a public electronic communications network and with encouraging or assisting offences believing one or more will be committed.

He is further charged with possession of a class B controlled drug, and was due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Meanwhile, graffiti in Bangor and on an unoccupied house in Chadwick Street in south Belfast are being investigated as racially motivated hate crimes, and at Brompton Park in Ardoyne, some 30 youths set a wheelie bin on fire.

Assistant chief constable Melanie Jones said 64 police officers were injured during the disorder, but said the situation is now much calmer.

Ms Jones said chief constable Jon Boutcher and other senior members of the PSNI met local community representatives of those affected over the weekend. – PA