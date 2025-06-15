PSNI welcomes ‘much calmer’ Saturday after five nights of disorder in Northern Ireland

PSNI vehicles form a barricade during a third night of disorder in Ballymena, Co Antrim, on Wednesday. Petrol bombs, a hatchet and masonry were among items thrown at police, who responded with water cannon, dogs and plastic baton rounds in an attempt to disperse crowds in the Co Antrim town. Picture date: Wednesday June 11, 2025. Photograph: Liam McBurney/ PA Wire

Police are working “night and day” to catch those involved in rioting in Northern Ireland, a senior officer has said.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has welcomed a reduction in disorder on Saturday night following several days of sustained rioting and attacks on officers.

The force said there were “sporadic disturbances” on Saturday which included youths throwing stones in Lurgan and an attempt to attack a vehicle in Carrickfergus.

Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones said the force’s “heightened presence” and continued community engagement to de-escalate violence continued on Saturday night.

“Thankfully, the situation was much calmer than we have seen in recent days,” she said.

The disorder started in Ballymena on Monday after an alleged sexual assault of a girl in the town last weekend. Two 14-year-old boys, who spoke to a court through a Romanian interpreter, have been charged with attempted rape. They deny the offences.

A peaceful protest on Monday evening about the alleged assault was followed by attacks on police and properties housing ethnic minorities.

The PSNI described the scenes as “racist thuggery”.

The disturbances in the Co Antrim town continued for several nights and spread to other areas of Northern Ireland including Portadown, Larne, Belfast, Carrickfergus, Londonderry and Coleraine.

The PSNI said officers dealt with some sporadic disturbances on Saturday, including an incident of attempted criminal damage to a vehicle in Carrickfergus. A 40-year-old man has been charged over the incident and will appear in court next month.

Detectives investigating online posts relating to recent public disorder arrested a 32-year-old man in the Larne area on Saturday on suspicion of encouraging or assisting offences and possession of a class B controlled drug.

He remains in custody.

Ms Jones said the PSNI is “working day and night to identify those who have been involved in the disorder over the last number of days”.

She said police have made 24 arrests, 14 of which have resulted in individuals being charged to court.

Commending the bravery of offices on the beat, she said 64 have been injured.

Police have also released images of people they want to speak to in relation to the disturbances. Ms Jones asked for the public’s help in identifying the indviduals. —Press Association