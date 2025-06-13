Senior judge to chair inquiry into murder of Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane

Geraldine Finucane, the widow of murdered Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane, after speaking during a press conference during the campaign for an inquiry. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A senior judge has been appointed to chair an independent inquiry into the murder of Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane.

Mr Finucane (39) was shot dead at his family home in north Belfast in 1989 by the Ulster Defence Association in an attack found by a series of probes to have involved collusion with the British state.

His widow and the couple’s three children have been campaigning for decades for a public inquiry to establish the extent of security force involvement.

Last year Secretary of State Hilary Benn announced the UK Government would establish an independent inquiry into the circumstances of Mr Finucane’s death.

It is to be established under the Inquiries Act 2005, with full powers, including the power to compel the production of documents and to summon witnesses to give evidence on oath.

On Friday morning, Mr Benn announced he has appointed Gary Hickinbottom as chairman of the Patrick Finucane Inquiry.

Sir Gary is the current president of the Welsh Tribunals and is a retired Court of Appeal Judge, who undertook the statutory inquiry into corruption and governance in the British Virgin Islands.

Mr Benn has also appointed the former police ombudsman for Northern Ireland Nuala O’Loan as well as Francesca Del Mese as assessors to the inquiry.

The next step in the process involves Mr Benn consulting with Mr Hickinbottom on the proposed terms of reference for the inquiry.

Mr Benn said he is confident the inquiry will provide answers to Mr Finucane’s family.

“The murder of Mr Finucane was a barbarous and heinous crime, and one which continues to highlight the legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland,” he said.

Mr Hickinbottom said:“At the heart of this case lies a family who lost their husband and father in horrific circumstances, and I look forward to meeting the Finucane family in Belfast as soon as possible.” —PA