Garda seriously injured after being struck by motorbike in Finglas

A garda has been taken to hospital after he was struck by a motorbike during a road traffic incident in Finglas, north Dublin.

At around 5.45pm on Wednesday, while on a routine patrol, gardaí attached to the Finglas Drugs Unit observed two motorbikes – which were believed to have been stolen – at a petrol station on North Road.

When gardaí approached them, the motorcyclists drove off and in the course of doing so struck a member of An Garda Síochána.

The Garda, a man in his 30s, was taken to the city’s Mater University Hospital for treatment of a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

A man aged in his 20s has since been arrested and was being detained at a Garda station in west Dublin.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Anyone who may have camera footage, including dashcam footage, from the North Road area of Finglas between 5.15pm and 6.15pm on Wednesday is asked to make this available to gardaí.

In a separate incident on May 11th, Garda Kevin Flatley (49) died after being struck by a motorcyclist while carrying out a checkpoint near Lanestown, north Co Dublin.

The motorcyclist involved in this incident, a man aged in his 30s, was treated in Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, for serious injuries.