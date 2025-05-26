Fiona Pender case: Gardaí excavate Co Offaly site in search for missing woman as investigation upgraded to murder inquiry

Fiona Pender (25) was last seen in 1996. Gardaí are searching a site in Co Offaly in connection with the investigation into her murder

Gardaí investigating the disappearance of Fiona Pender in August 1996 are excavating a site in Co Offaly. The search for the missing woman has also been upgraded to a murder inquiry.

The area of open land at Graigue, Killeigh, will be searched and excavated, and subject to technical and forensic examinations over the coming days.

The Irish Aviation Authority has temporarily restricted the air space in the vicinity of the search from today until next Monday, June 2nd.

Fiona was last seen early in the morning of Friday, August 23rd, 1996, when she was at her flat on Church Street, in Tullamore.

The 25 year old was 5′5″ in height, with long blonde hair. She was seven months pregnant at the time of her disappearance.

Her remains have never been found, and nobody has been charged in connection with her disappearance.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone with information on her disappearance to come forward.

Over the course of the investigation into her disappearance, gardaí have taken over 300 statements of evidence.

Extensive searches have been carried out and five people were arrested and detained in connection with the investigation.

