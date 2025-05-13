Funeral of Garda Kevin Flatley, killed on duty last weekend, to take place in Dublin

The funeral of Garda Kevin Flatley, who was killed while on duty last weekend in north Dublin, will take place later this week, with large numbers of mourners expected to attend.

The funeral mass will take place on Friday afternoon at Saints Peter and Paul’s Church in Balbriggan, north Co Dublin, near where he lived with his wife Úna and two young daughters Erin and Aoife. Burial will be in Newcastle, south west Dublin, where Garda Flatley was originally from.

Garda Flatley, who coached at O’Dwyers GAA club in Balbriggan, is survived by his parents Michael and Breda, brother John and extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his sister Elaine.

He was killed at about 12.50pm on Sunday as he was carrying out speed checks on the R132 at Lissenhall near Swords, north Co Dublin. It is understood he had parked his Garda 4X4 on the roadside and was operating a speed gun.

He detected a motorcyclist breaking the 80kmph speed limit on that stretch of road. As Garda Flatley attempted to flag down the driver, he was struck by the motorbike and died from his injuries.

The Yamaha R1 1,000cc motorbike travelled for a significant distance following the collision and came to a stop on the opposite side of the road.

Gardaí investigating the death of Garda Flatley are hoping to speak to the motorcyclist soon in a bid to establish how the fatal crash came about. While there were fears in the hours after the collision that the man (30s) may die from his injuries, his condition has improved since then.

Gardaí working on the investigation into Garda Flatley’s death are keen to speak to the man as soon as he is well enough, though it is unclear when that may be as he suffered significant injuries.

Gardaí have a series of questions they want to put to him. Footage of the fatal crash was also captured, which is vital to the garda investigation. This footage may also inform the coroner’s inquest and, separately, any criminal charges that may arise, depending on the evidence gathered and the decisions of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Garda Flatley’s death followed several incidents in which officers were injured on traffic duty.

In the early hours of May 2nd, a garda on duty in Ardee, Co Louth, approached a van that suddenly accelerated and hit him before leaving the scene. The garda suffered broken bones and required surgery. A man was later arrested.

Earlier last week, an on-duty garda was injured when he was hit by a car. Last Friday, another garda suffered a broken leg in Coolock, Co Dublin, when hit by a motorcycle. A suspect was arrested shortly afterwards.

Meanwhile, tributes were paid in the Dáil to Garda Flatley.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin extended his “deepest sympathies” to his family, friends and colleagues.

He also extended sympathies “to the broader force and to all members of An Garda Síochána at what it is a very difficult and traumatic time for them, and a huge blow to the force”.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said Garda Flatley “was a devoted father, a man with a deep grá for community”.

Labour justice spokesman Alan Kelly echoed comments made by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, who said a “reset” is needed in how society thinks about road safety.