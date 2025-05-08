Two held over seizure of cannabis valued at up to €10m in Co Clare

One person is being held at a Garda station in Limerick, the other is being detained in Co Clare.

Two people are being questioned by gardaí following the seizure of cannabis understood to be valued at between €7 million and €10 million in Co Clare.

The drugs were recovered in the Meelick area, a short distance from the border with Co Limerick.

The seizure was part of a planned joint operation led by Revenue and Customs officials and gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, supported by colleagues attached to the Limerick Garda Divisional Drugs Unit and Gardaí in Co Clare.

Sources said the investigation was “ongoing”.

Gardaí were asked for comment and did not immediately respond.

A spokesperson at Revenue said a press release would be issued later on today.