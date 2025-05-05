Gardaí arrest boy after juvenile seriously injured in Wexford playground assault

A male youth was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released pending referral to the Garda’s youth diversion programme, Garda Headquarters said. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Gardaí have arrested a juvenile after an assault in a playground in Co Wexford resulted in another teenager being hospitalised. The incident initially involved a number of teenagers, though the element of that attack that resulted in the arrest involved one boy in his early teens.

The victim, also a teenager, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident, during which a weapon was used. The attack took place at a playground on the promenade in Enniscorthy on Saturday afternoon.

The incident, which was recorded, showed two boys in a physical altercation, when another boy ran into the playground and became involved. The footage has since been widely shared on social media.

“A male youth sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the course of the incident and was taken to Wexford General Hospital for treatment,” Garda Headquarters said in reply to queries.

“One male youth was later arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released pending referral to the Garda’s youth diversion programme.”

The statement said the investigation into the incident was ongoing.