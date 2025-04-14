Man (60s) found dead in Killybegs is named locally

The results of a postmortem will determine the course of the Garda inquiry into the man's death in Killybegs

The man found dead in his home in Kilybegs, Co Donegal on Sunday has been named locally as Eddie Friel.

Mr Friel, who was in his 60s, lived alone in a bungalow on the Harbour View Drive estate in the fishing town. His body was found there shortly after midday on Sunday.

Garda sources have suggested Mr Friel may have died after a violent incident. However, there have been no arrests to date and gardaí have not revealed a cause of death

The local coroner has been notified and a postmortem is to be conducted on his remains by the Office of the State Pathologist. The results of the examination will determine the course of the Garda inquiry.

Forensic officers arrived to the scene on Sunday night and began an examination of the property.

Gardaí have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries with a view to building up a picture of Mr Friel’s movements before his death and to establish if anyone noticed any suspicious behaviour in the area.

Local residents said they were shocked to learn of Mr Friel’s death.

Cllr Niamh Kennedy, a Killybegs resident and cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, said such an incident is “not the norm” in the town.

“People are just shocked that somebody has been found dead in these circumstances,” the Independent politician said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of this man. They are a very well-known family in the area. Harbour View is normally a quiet estate and this has just shocked people.”

Gardaí have appealed to anyone with information about the matter to contact Ballyshannon Garda station on (071) 9858530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.