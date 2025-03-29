Man (70s) killed and female pedestrian (30s) seriously injured in separate road crashes

Diversions are in place on the R245 road at Carrigart, Co Donegal and N76 in Callan, Co Kilkenny.

A man has died and a woman is seriously injured following separate road crashes in Donegal and Kilkenny.

A male van driver (70s) was involved in a single-vehicle traffic incident on the R245 at Carrigart, Co Donegal on Saturday afternoon.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Separately a female pedestrian was seriously injured on the N76 at Westcourt Demesne, Callan, Co Kilkenny at 9pm on Friday.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the crash involving a car and a pedestrian, which occurred shortly before 9pm.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was brought to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, to be treated for serious injuries. There were no other injuries reported.

The road is currently closed for technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators with local diversions in place.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in either area are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.